Schnucks bakery recalling cakes topped with undeclared pecans

A grocery store chain is voluntarily recalling cakes decorated with pecans due to possible allergic reactions.

The Schnucks Bakery is recalling devil's food cakes topped with undeclared pecans. The voluntary recall is because anyone with a pecan allergy who ate the product may be at risk for serious reaction.

During an ingredient/label review, it was noted that although pecans were visible on top of the cake (not baked inside), the known allergen was not disclosed on the label.

These cakes were sold at all Schnucks stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. Customers are urged to check for:

Schnucks Bakery 8” Devil’s Food Cake UPC: 04131831186

Schnucks Bakery ½ Devil’s Food Cake UPC: 04131831078

According to Schnucks, there have been no reports associated with this recall. However, if you are concerned about a possible allergic reaction, please contact your physician.

Customers may return the specified product to their nearest Schnucks store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call the Schnucks Consumer Affairs Department at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.