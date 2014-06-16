2 arrested after child injured during fight

Two people face charges after a two-year-old child was injured during a fight in Kennett on Sunday.It happened at 10:09 a.m. Officers were dispatched to a home on Williams Street in reference to a fight in progress.The child was injured during the fight.The child was taken by ambulance to Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center Emergency Room.Donald Adams, 47, and Brett Davis, 31, each face first degree endangering the welfare of a child charges.Both suspects were held in the Dunklin County Justice Center pending the filing of formal charges by the Dunklin County Prosecutor's Office.