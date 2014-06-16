2 injured after tractor trailer overturns, spills beer

The Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E is on the scene of a crash on Missouri 53 south of Campbell, Missouri at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, June 16.

According to the highway patrol, a 2012 Volvo tractor trailer driven by 42-year-old Jerrod Corley from Poplar Bluff, Mo. was going southbound on MO 53 when it ran off the road and hit a 2002 Kia Sportage causing it to hit 42-year-old Deloris A. Cornett from Campbell, Mo.

They say the tractor trailer then continued and hit a 1998 Chrysler Sebring, then several trees before overturning.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Corley, was seriously injured. He was airlifted to a Cape Girardeau hospital



Cornett had moderate injuries. She was airlifted to an Arkansas hospital



According to troopers, the tractor trailer was hauling food items that spilled in the crash.

Witnesses say the tractor trailer was carrying beer.



The Missouri Department of Health has a representative on the scene.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.