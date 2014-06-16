Man arrested in connection with stolen copper, stolen iPads recovered in separate incidents

The Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office reports two separate cases that include the arrest of a man in connection with a copper theft and the recovery of two stolen iPads.



A Gobler, Missouri man was arrested in connection with a theft at the Pemiscot Dunklin Electric Cooperative.

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, deputies and agents with the SEMO Drug Task Force arrested the suspect after a theft at at the Pemiscot Dunklin Electric Cooperative sometime between Monday June 9 and Thursday, June 12.

Geoffrey Spears, 48, was charged with burglary second degree and receiving stolen property.

Sheriff Greenwell said Spears was detained at Wilsons Salvage Yard in Kennett, Mo. after authorities were told he was there trying to sell stolen copper. The copper was later identified as being stolen from the electric cooperative and valued at $4,800.

According to Sheriff Greenwell, Spears has been arrested several times over the years in connection with thefts at the electric cooperative.

Sheriff Greenwell also reports that his office received a call from a juvenile in Hayti Heights who said he had stolen two iPads.

Once deputies traced the call, they found the caller at a home in Hayti Heights. They determined the two iPads were stolen from the Hayti School District.

Deputies recovered the iPads and the juvenile authorities are dealing with the juvenile who stole the property.

They returned the stolen property to school officials at a later date.

