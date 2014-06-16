Woman survives fall from moving Amtrak train - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman survives fall from moving Amtrak train

IRONTON, Mo. (AP) - An Amtrak passenger who apparently fell from a moving train over the weekend was found in a wooded area of southeast Missouri with a broken leg.

Iron County Sheriff Roger Medley says the unidentified woman was reported missing Saturday night on the Texas Eagle train traveling from Chicago to San Antonio and discovered by local residents walking along the tracks Sunday morning.

The woman, whom Medley said was at least 75 years old and likely in her 80s, was flown by helicopter to a St. Louis area hospital.

Medley said the train was traveling at least 50 miles per hour in the area where the woman is believed to have fallen. He said Amtrak workers realized she was missing when they found an open window in her vacant sleeping compartment.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

