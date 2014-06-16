City of Jackson to host 'E-Cycling' event

The City of Jackson will host an electronic recycling event this Saturday.As electronic technology gets better, people are throwing away their old electronics to get the latest product.In an effort to reduce solid waste disposal costs, the city of Jackson is hosting "E-Cycle." The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 21 at the Recycling Center located at 508 Eastview Court, Jackson, Mo.More than 2 million tons of electronics are disposed of each year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Only 20 percent of these materials are recycled.Cape Girardeau County citizens and businesses may bring their unwanted electronics, appliances and other metal objects to be recycled.