Man going home from wedding killed in Washington Co. crash

A Georgia man was killed in a crash early Monday morning in Washington County.Douglas K. Dueker, 73, of Jasper, Georgia was traveling east on Interstate 64 when his vehicle left the side of the road, went down an embankment, and hit a tree. It happened at 5:40 a.m.There was a heavy rainstorm passing through the area at the time of the crash. It is believed this contributed to the wreck, according to Washington County Coroner Mark S. Styninger.Dueker was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:08 a.m.Styninger performed toxicology tests and X-rays on the victim and determined cause of death to by a cervical spine fracture due to blunt force trauma.Dueker had been returning to Georgia from a weekend wedding in St. Louis when he crashed.