Driver sought in apparent Cape Girardeau hit and run

Greg Webb, Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau police are looking for a driver who apparently fled from the scene after ramming a parked vehicle.

Officer Darin Hickey said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. Monday near Themis and Hazel streets.

Our crew on the scene took video right after the incident which shows one vehicle under the back end of another car.

Both airbags in the moving car deployed, but it’s not clear if anyone was injured.

No further information was available, Hickey said.

Stay with Heartland News on air and at kfvs12.com for updates.

