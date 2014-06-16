Driver has medical incident, crashes through Cape Girardeau yards

A Cape Girardeau woman had a medical incident Sunday afternoon that caused her to crash into two yards.Sgt. Rick Schmidt with Cape Girardeau Police Department said the woman was driving on Perryville Road just north of Lexington when she suffered a seizure-type incident.She lost control of the car, ran off the road and went through two front yards. The car hit an ornamental tree, went through a hedge row and came to rest on a decorative pillar that supports a porch, Schmidt said.The woman was was awake, alert and talking after the accident, according to Schmidt. She was taken to the hospital. No one else was injured during the incident.Schmidt said police did not give the driver a traffic citation.