Free healthcare clinic in Illinois starting Monday

Healthcare can be expensive, but it shouldn't cost you a thing this week at Cairo Junior and Senior High Schools.

Innovative Readiness Training will host a free health and medical clinic at both schools this week.

There will also be clinics held in Harrisburg and Marion.



The clinic is daily and will be in operation Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.



Members of the military will be offering medical services to people of all ages regardless of where they live.

Services include medical screenings, non-emergency medical treatment, dental exams, cleaning and extractions and optometry exams.



No appointment is needed, but you can make one by calling 1-866-611-5627.