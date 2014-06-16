1 shot in Hayti Heights, police led on high-speed chase - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 shot in Hayti Heights, police led on high-speed chase

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
HAYTI HEIGHTS, MO (KFVS) - The Hayti Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting after one man was shot in the ankle.

Hayti Heights Police Chief Matt Brown says the shooting happened at 506 Worley Street.

One male was shot in the ankle. He was taken to a hospital in Memphis with non-life threatening injuries.

Police found a 9 mm round and 45 auto rounds at the scene. Police do have some people of interest.

After the shooting, there was a high-speed chase that ended in a crash off of Highway 412.

The driver got out of the vehicle and ran through a cornfield, according to Chief Brown.

The driver has not been identified.

The motive of the shooting is unclear. Police are still investigating.

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:24:36 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

