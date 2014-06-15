Funeral arrangements set for Current River drowning victim

Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E marine officers have recovered the body of a man after he went missing in Current River.

Officers say the victim is Jeremy Evans, 34, of Chaffee, Missouri.

Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson says Evans jumped off a rock, resurfaced and called for help. One person tried to help, but was not able to save him. Jackson says Evans drowned.



Crews dragged the Current River on Sunday looking for the missing swimmer in Ripley County, Missouri.

According to Cpl. Clark Parrott with Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E, water rescue teams from Ripley County along with Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Rescue were involved.

Parrott says dive teams helped in the search.

Amick-Burnett Funeral Home will handle funeral arrangements. Friends may call after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17 at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Chaffee.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. at the chapel with Rev. Teresa Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Union Park Cemetery in Chaffee.



