Casey Kasem dies - 2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan - Quinn bans ticket quotas

Two soldiers out of Fort Campbell have been killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan (Source: MGN)

Iconic radio host Kasem also lent his voice to animated characters, including Shaggy on "Scooby-Doo." (Source: MGN)

Two Fort Campbell Kentucky-based soldiers have been killed by enemy fire in Afghanistan.

Radio legend Casey Kasem has died, according to his daughter Kerri Kasem. He was 82.

Missouri State troopers say a man from Piedmont has died after falling out of the back of a pickup truck in Wayne County, Missouri. Mollie Lair has the details.

A Missouri woman has been killed after a motorcycle on which she was a passenger crashed.

A man is in police custody following an early-morning police chase.

Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn has signed legislation to immediately ban police ticket quotas in the state.

Security has been beefed up at the US Embassy in Iraq.

The U.S. men's national soccer team is in Brazil set to play its first game in the 2014 World Cup. We talked to soccer fans in downtown Cape Girardeau today about what they think will happen! Josh Frydman has World Cup, NASCAR and Cardinals baseball highlights in sports.

Rodney Thomas, who played running back for Tennessee Titans, has died. He was 41.

Grant Dade says there is a chance of isolated T'storms tonight and for Monday. Look for highs near 90 all next week.

Trending on Facebook: Last week a flight attendant refused to let Jennifer Devereaux's 3-year old use the bathroom.

Viewers sent in some awesome pictures of the Honey Moon. Send your pictures to cnews@kfvs12.com.

Happy Father's Day to all of the dads out there. Who is your favorite TV dad of all time?http://shout.lt/vTMJ

Watch us online at 5:00 and 10:00 and on your mobile device.

Have a great night -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer