19-year-old dies after falling out of truck in Wayne County, MO

State troopers say a man from Piedmont has died after falling out of the back of a pickup truck in Wayne County, Missouri.According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday on northbound Hwy. 34, south of Route V.Troopers say Jacob C. Waller, 19, of Piedmont was in the back of a Chevrolet Silverado and fell out of the back of the vehicle.Coroner Gary Umfleet was called to the scene.

