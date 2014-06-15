19-year-old dies after falling out of truck in Wayne County, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

19-year-old dies after falling out of truck in Wayne County, MO

PIEDMONT, MO (KFVS) - State troopers say a man from Piedmont has died after falling out of the back of a pickup truck in Wayne County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday on northbound Hwy. 34, south of Route V.

Troopers say Jacob C. Waller, 19, of Piedmont was in the back of a Chevrolet Silverado and fell out of the back of the vehicle.

Coroner Gary Umfleet was called to the scene.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.








