Several IL communities without power due to substation problem

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

According to the Franklin County, Illinois Sheriff's Office, there was a power outage near the communities of Christopher, Buckner and Valier.

It was due to a substation problem.

Ameren told authorities they restored power on Sunday afternoon.

Several surrounding communities could have been affected, as well.

Online: Ameren outage map: http://www.ameren.com/outagecenter/Pages/OutageMap.aspx

