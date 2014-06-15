Several IL communities without power due to substation problem

According to the Franklin County, Illinois Sheriff's Office, there was a power outage near the communities of Christopher, Buckner and Valier.



It was due to a substation problem.

Ameren told authorities they restored power on Sunday afternoon.



Several surrounding communities could have been affected, as well.

Online: Ameren outage map: http://www.ameren.com/outagecenter/Pages/OutageMap.aspx

