Man in custody following early-morning police chase in Cape Girardeau

Police say a man is in police custody following an early-morning police chase.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Adam Glueck, an officer was actively searching for a suspect who was wanted on a warrant for felony parole violation around 5:15 a.m.

The officer spotted the suspect at the Rhodes 101 gas station located near the intersection of Independence and West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau.



Sgt. Glueck says the suspect ran away, and the police officer chased him a short distance on foot to the 1400 block of Independence Street.

The sergeant says the officer deployed his taser to stop the suspect.



At some point the man sustained facial injuries.



An ambulance was called but officers say the man was not taken to the hospital.

The suspect’s girlfriend, Angela Solak identifies the man as John Mitchell.



Police confirm Mitchell is the man taken into custody.



Solak tells Heartland News that Mitchell claims police officers hit him in the face.

Cape Girardeau Police have requested additional charges be filed against Mitchell in addition to the warrant for parole violation for allegedly running from police.

