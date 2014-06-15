Heartland Sports scores from Saturday, June 14 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

sports

Heartland Sports scores from Saturday, June 14

(KFVS) - (Cape Girardeau, Mo.) - Here are your Heartland Sports scores from Saturday, June 14:

MLB:

Nationals-1
Cardinals-4
F

Charleston Fighting Squirrels Wood Bat Tournament:

Winner's bracket semifinals:

SEMO Pirates of Leopold-4
Cape Senior Legion-1
F

Crawford County-12
Millersburg-0

5th place bracket semifinals:

Kelso Scrappers-11
SEMO Strokers-5
F

Consolation Bracket:

Jackson Babe Ruth-0
New Madrid Babe Ruth-7
F

Jackson Babe Ruth-10
St. Louis Stars 16's-9
F

Consolation Championship:

Charleston Fighting Squirrels-5
New Madrid Babe Ruth-1
F

Kelso Klassic Men's Fast Pitch tournament:

Bloomington Stix-8
Kelso Fast Pitch-0
F

NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships:

Men's Triple Jump

Reggie Miller (Southeast Missouri State) -17th

Women's Shot Put

Jill Rushin (Missouri)-12th
Ashley Gaston (SIU)-21st
Alexus Scott (SIU)-23rd


