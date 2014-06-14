Effort to create memorial for those killed, injured in bank robbery

The Cairo Police Department confirms a link between one of the victims of a deadly stabbing in Cairo and the suspect. On July 14, 2009, Anita Grace, branch president at First National Bank, filed a police report about James Watts saying he had tried to cash 11 checks at First National Bank in Cairo.

The Cairo Police Department confirms a link between one of the victims of a deadly stabbing in Cairo and the suspect. On July 14, 2009, Anita Grace, branch president at First National Bank, filed a police report about James Watts saying he had tried to cash 11 checks at First National Bank in Cairo.

The Cairo Police Department confirms a link between one of the victims of a deadly stabbing in Cairo and the suspect. On July 14, 2009, Anita Grace, branch president at First National Bank, filed a police report about James Watts saying he had tried to cash 11 checks at First National Bank in Cairo.

The Cairo Police Department confirms a link between one of the victims of a deadly stabbing in Cairo and the suspect. On July 14, 2009, Anita Grace, branch president at First National Bank, filed a police report about James Watts saying he had tried to cash 11 checks at First National Bank in Cairo.

Bank president killed in Cairo reported Watts to police in 2009

Bank president killed in Cairo reported Watts to police in 2009

First National Bank in Cairo announced on Friday that the bank will have drive up service following last week's tragic killing of two bank employees.

First National Bank in Cairo announced on Friday that the bank will have drive up service following last week's tragic killing of two bank employees.

First National Bank in Cairo announced on Friday that the bank will have drive up service following last week's tragic killing of two bank employees.

First National Bank in Cairo announced on Friday that the bank will have drive up service following last week's tragic killing of two bank employees.

A man accused of killing two women and critically injuring another at a Cairo bank appeared in federal court in Benton, Illinois on Tuesday, June 10.

A man accused of killing two women and critically injuring another at a Cairo bank appeared in federal court in Benton, Illinois on Tuesday, June 10.

A man accused of killing two women and critically injuring another at a Cairo bank appeared in federal court in Benton, Illinois on Tuesday, June 10.

A man accused of killing two women and critically injuring another at a Cairo bank appeared in federal court in Benton, Illinois on Tuesday, June 10.

The Cairo Public Library is fronting an effort to build a memorial. It will honor two people killed, and a third woman who was hurt during a bank robbery in May 2014.

The incident took place at the First National Bank.

Anita Grace and Nita Smith died in the attack.

The library board is working with the city to build a memorial in Halliday Park.

The plan is to build two pink marble benches in honor of those two women killed.

It would also have a tree specially marked in honor of the third woman injured.

If you want to help make the project a reality, you can stop by the library in Cairo and make a donation.

You can also donate to this address:

Cairo Public Library Memorial Project

P.O. 151

Cairo, Illinois 62914

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.