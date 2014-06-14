IL man leads officers on high-speed chase in stolen truck

A Mt. Vernon man is facing charges after he's accused of stealing a pickup truck and leading police on a pursuit on Friday.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Roger Mulch, Callie Jean-Luc Buchanan, 22, of Mount Vernon was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and alluding and residential burglary.

Mulch says Buchanan took the truck shortly after 9:35 a.m. Friday, June 13 from the 1600 block of Saddle Club Road.

Later, the truck was spotted leaving the Dollar General store in the 1800 block of S. 10th Street.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but Buchanan led them on a high-speed chase.

Buchanan drove to northbound Interstate 57, then west on Dix-Irvington Road to northbound Tank Lane.

Buchanan drove through a cornfield into a wooded area where officers saw black smoke. Buchanan was nowhere to be found.

Around 4:30 p.m., Buchanan was spotted and taken into custody in the 23000 block of North Gillead Church Lane.

Personnel from the Mt. Vernon Police Department, Ina PD, Illinois State Police, Centralia PD, Marion County Sheriff's Office, Wamac PD, and Centralia Fire Protection District assisted in the search.

Mulch says other charges are pending.

