Stabbing being investigated in Malden, MO

MALDEN, MO (KFVS) -

According to Malden Police Chief Jarrett Bullock, police are investigating a stabbing that injured one person.

Bullock says the stabbing happened sometime Friday night.

The victim is now in stable condition.

Two people have been arrested and taken into custody.  

Their names are not being released at this time.

