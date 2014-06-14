Gov't offices leaving Marquette Tower in downtown Cape Girardeau

The State of Missouri will be leaving as a tenant of Marquette Tower in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to a news release from Brian Hayes, representing the owners of the Marquette Tower, the State of Missouri announced last week that they'll be leaving the building. The state used the building for government offices.

The current use for the Marquette Tower is office space. The building is just across from the old federal courthouse building.

Hayes says the owners are exploring all of options with the buildings, including leasing the building.

They are also exploring returning the building to its original use as a hotel.

The property is currently listed and will remain listed for sale or lease, according to Hayes.

The neighboring Marquette Center is still looking for its first tenant.

