Chainsaw crew helping after EF1 tornado in Union City, TN

South of Union City, TN on Saturday (Source: Chris Conley) South of Union City, TN on Saturday (Source: Chris Conley)

  NWS: EF1 tornado confirmed after Saturday's storm

    Sunday, June 8 2014 8:02 PM EDT
    An EF1 Tornado has been confirmed in Lake and Obion counties in Tennessee after Saturday's storms. According to the National Weather Service, peak winds reached 80-90 mph during the storm.
UNION CITY, TN (KFVS) -

Northwest Tennessee Disaster Services (NTDS) and Southern Baptist Chainsaw Crews are helping Union City residents with tree cutting on Old Dixie Road and Shawtown Road on Saturday, June 14.

This comes one week after an EF1 tornado ripped through the area.

If you need assistance, please notify a member of the chainsaw crew.

NTDS has assisted tornado victims with tarps, rakes, shovels, gloves, water and emotional support from trained volunteer counselors.

You can donate to NTDS by visiting www.togetherforall.org or by visiting their facebook page.

  Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

