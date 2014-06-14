New Orleans company surveys 2,500 properties in Cairo, IL

A total of 15 people met Saturday morning in Cairo, Illinois to take part in surveying 2500 properties in the city.

GCR, Inc. of New Orleans conducted the survey to input the condition of each property into a computer. The data will be analyzed later.

Building conditions surveyed will be categorized in four areas: blighted, livable with major needed construction, livable with cosmetic issues and pristine.

People there say blighted properties affect property value, crime, risk of fire and neighborhood pride.

The purpose of the project will allow gathering accurate land use and housing data and inventory vacant parcels and nuisance structures.

Information gathered will be used to better understand the housing market and the context for future land use and design guidelines.



"The survey helps collect data that we need to move the plan forward, and it's a great way for citizens to become involved in the plan and their community" said Dwight Norton, Cairo Comprehensive Plan Team Leader.

The population of Cairo at the 2010 census was 2,831- a significant decline from its peak population of 15,203 in 1920.

According to data, there are 331 more residents than properties in the city.

Cairo is at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers.

