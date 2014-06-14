Car flips, lands in Graves County front yard

A Kentucky man faces several charges after a single vehicle crash in Graves County.According to the Graves County Sheri's Office, Tyler Burgie lost control of his vehicle while driving northbound on Wayne Freeman Road.The vehicle went off the road and became air born before overturning and landing in the front yard of 3113 Wayne Freeman Road. He was transported to Lourdes ER and is in stable condition.Burgie faces several charges, including having an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle, having no insurance, and driving while under the influence of alcohol.The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Mayfield Graves County EMS and the Clear Springs Fire Department.