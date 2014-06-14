Fiery Car Crash in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fiery Car Crash in Cape Girardeau

Tori Bowden, Producer
Connect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
One person was rushed to the hospital overnight after a fiery car crash in Cape Girardeau.

According to Cape police, the driver lost control while navigating a curve on Hopper Road near the I-55 overpass just before midnight. The vehicle then swerved and hit a tree, causing it to catch fire.

The driver was rescue from his burning car and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The name of the driver has not been released.



