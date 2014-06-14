Heartland Sports scores from Friday, June 13 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

sports

Heartland Sports scores from Friday, June 13

(KFVS) - (Cape Girardeau, Mo.) - Here are your Heartland Sports scores from Friday, June 13:

MLB:

Washington-0
St. Louis-1
F

Amateur Baseball:

Charleston Riverdogs-0
Plaza Tire Capahas-1
F

Charleston Fighting Squirrels Wood Bat Tournament:

Cape Legion-4
Kelso Scrappers-0
F

SEMO Strokers-1
SEMO Pirates-7
F

Jackson Babe Ruth-6
St. Louis Stars-3
F

Men's Fast Pitch Softball:

Kelso Fastpitch-5
Donnewald Budweiser-1
F
