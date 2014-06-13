Semi overturned on Route 3, backed up traffic - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Semi overturned on Route 3, backed up traffic

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: cNews) (Source: cNews)
(Source: cNews) (Source: cNews)
OLIVE BRANCH, IL (KFVS) -

A semi truck overturned causing traffic trouble in Olive Branch, Illinois on Friday.

Several witnesses say the truck flipped onto its side around 3 p.m. They say the truck was trying to make too tight of a turn when it flipped.

According to several viewers, traffic was backed up on Route 3 because of the crash.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly