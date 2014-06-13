Police officer, National Guard soldier surprises daughter at Car - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police officer, National Guard soldier surprises daughter at Cardinals game

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri police officer in the National Guard surprised his daughter at the St. Louis Cardinals game on Friday night.

Matthew Peters has been serving in Honduras for a year and hasn't seen his 8-year-old daughter in three months. He just got back and surprised her at the game.

Kylie Jo Peters sang the National Anthem in the seventh inning with a group from the St. Paul Lutheran School.

