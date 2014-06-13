2 taken into custody after incident at Scott County courthouse

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says a Sikeston man and a Perryville woman were taken into custody resulting from an incident at the Scott County Courthouse.

Matthew Carmack, 23, of Sikeston, and Nicole Layton, 30, of Perryville were taken into custody on the street Thursday outside the Scott County Courthouse in Benton.

The sheriff’s office received a report at approximately 3:50 p.m. of an intoxicated female inside the courthouse. Sheriff Walter, Sergeant Barry Morgan and Deputy Carl Rose found Layton outside the courthouse as she was getting into a vehicle.

Carmack was the driver of the vehicle, and the motor was running at the time. Carmack was recognized by one of the deputies, and it was known that his driving status was revoked. Carmack was arrested for driving while revoked.

After further investigation, it was determined that Layton was in possession of a controlled substance and had supplied that substance to a second male at the scene. Layton was also taken into custody.

Carmack has been charged with the unclassified misdemeanor of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond has been set by the court at $400 cash only.

Layton has been charged with the class c felony of possession of a controlled substance, and the class b felony of distribution of a controlled substance. Bond has been set by the court at $10,000 cash or surety.

Sheriff Walter asks that anyone who has information regarding the manufacture, possession, delivery, or distribution of a controlled substance, or any other crime contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 545-3525, or leave a message on the crime tip line at 1-866-210-4322.

