It's been 49 years since Beth Gill's been seen

It was 49 years ago that two-year-old Elizabeth Ann Gill disappeared from the front yard of her Cape Girardeau home.

No one has seen her since.

Gill's sister Martha Hamilton says the family posted this picture of their mother, 86-year-old anola gill. Gill's mom has pleaded for help to find her daughter.

The picture's been shared thousands of times and Hamilton says another 500 people have joined the group Finding Beth Gill.

Last year the family used DNA testing to learn if women raised by people other than their biological parents were in fact Elizabeth Gill.

All of those tests came back negative, but Hamilton says facebook has brought more attention to the case, and a couple of additional women have come forward and agreed to DNA testing.

