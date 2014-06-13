Gas prices could rise due to Middle East unrest

"Yea, we might not get to go shopping, said Angie Ainslie.

The current price of a barrel of oil is at the highest since last September, at $106 dollars per barrel.

If the tension in Iraq keeps up, here is the one way it could really affect you. There is always the possibility it could drive-up gas prices.

Oil is up to its highest levels since last September.

If it keeps going up, analysts predict prices at the pumps could jump more than 20 cents in the next couple of weeks.

Gas prices are up a little bit in the Heartland.

Since last week, prices have jumped anywhere from five to 10 cents a gallon across the Heartland.

The price of unleaded gasoline at the Motomart near the heartland news bureau in Carterville, Illinois is at about $3.65 a gallon, which is the current national average for regular gas.

Gas prices are expected to continue to rise as turmoil continues to unfold in the Middle East.

The current price of a barrel of oil is at the highest since last September, at $106 dollars per barrel.

Some say the price is just too high.

"Yea, we might not get to go shopping, said Angie Ainslie. "I can't afford the gas to go, no, I'm teasing but yea I have grand-kids and we like to run around and babysit and that'll affect everybody."

Neil Berkel said he spent $74 to $75 in gas.

"It hurts everybody," said Berkel. "It hurts us all. Nobody can afford that. I don't care who it is, they can't afford that. Gas is way too high right now. It needs to come down."

Some of the lowest prices in the region was $3.44 per gallon at the Rhodes 101 on Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.

The Pilot station on Cairo Road in Paducah, Kentucky was at $3.47j per gallon.

The lowest in southern Illinois was $3.64 per gallon at the Huck's on Route 13 in Marion.

President Obama says so far, the U.S. has seen no major disruptions in oil supplies.



For the lowest prices where you live click here: Heartland Gas Prices



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.