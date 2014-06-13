Several facing drug charges, prison time in IL

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL (KFVS) - Several people in southern Illinois are facing drug charges and prison time.



According to the southern Illinois US Attorney's Office, Adam M. Calvert, 30, of Herrin, was charged by indictment with conspiracy to distribute heroin.

The offense occurred between 2012 and January 2014, in Williamson and Jackson Counties. Calvert made his in his initial appearance in federal court on June 12, 2014. He was ordered held without bond, pending an August 18 jury trial.

The heroin offense carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and a $1,000,000 fine.

Under the law, a defendant is presumed to be innocent of a charge until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The investigation is being handled by the Southern Illinois Enforcement and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office helped in the investigation.

Ahamad R. "Omar" Atkins, “O,” 33, of Colp and Antuan D. "Little Man" Perkins 22, of Carbondale were charged by indictment with conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and heroin.

It happened between 2012 and May 2014 in Williamson County.

Atkins made his first court appearance in Chicago on June 10. At a June 12, hearing he was ordered held without bond. Perkins is on the run.

The crack cocaine and heroin offense carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, to be followed by three years supervised release, and a $1,000,000 fine.

The investigation is being handled by the Southern Illinois Enforcement and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office helped in the investigation.

On June 3, 2014, Frank R. "Mo" Johnson, 44, of Elkville and George A. Mayo, 33, of West Frankfort, were charged by indictment with conspiracy to distribute heroin.

It happened between 2012 and January 2014, in Jackson and Franklin counties.

Johnson and Mayo made their first court appearances on June 10 and June 12. They were both ordered held without bond pending an August 18 jury trial.

The heroin offense carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release and a $1,000,000 fine.

The investigation is being conducted by the Southern Illinois Enforcement and Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, West Frankfort Police Department. The Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office helped in the investigation.

