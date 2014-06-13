Iraq war veteran's mother talks about possibility of more military action - Brookport residents rebuilding after Nov. tornadoes

If the tension in Iraq keeps up, prices at the pump could go up.

A Heartland woman says she got a mosquito-borne illness while traveling to Haiti, but it's not keeping her down.

Brookport residents are rebuilding thanks to the help of volunteers after an EF3 tornado in November.

Good evening,

Mollie Lair talked to an Iraq war veteran's mother today about the possibility of the U.S. sending troops over there. Watch for this story on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



President Barack Obama said on Friday he is weighing a range of options for countering the violent Islamic insurgency in Iraq, but he warned government leaders in Baghdad the U.S. will not take military action unless they move to address deep political troubles.

If the tension in Iraq keeps up, it could possibly affect gas prices. Oil is up to its highest levels since last September. If it keeps going up, analysts predict prices at the pumps could jump more than 20 cents in the next couple of weeks. Giacomo Luca was in Carterville, Illinois today where unleaded gas is at about $3.65 a gallon.



Last November an EF3 tornado killed three people. Almost half of the town was destroyed and the clean-up is still going on almost seven months later, but signs of life and recovery are emerging from the rubble. Not the least of which is the long-needed economic recovery. Allison Twaits was there and talked to the residents. You can click here for the story.



Jessica Estes knew that she would face many challenges when she traveled to Haiti in May, but the biggest challenge may be from the smallest foe. Nichole Cartmell talked to Jessica today who said a bite from an infected mosquito left her with headaches, fever and joint pains.



Authorities are still investigating after a deadly vehicle fire involving an employee of Southern Illinois University. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they received the report of a burned vehicle found down an embankment off of Cedar Creek Road, about a half-mile west of Union Hill Road, in rural Makanda on Tuesday. The driver, found in the driver’s seat, was identified as 26-year-old Cory Lee Warren of Marion, Ill.

The Sikeston, Missouri Department of Public Safety has announced they will begin providing public safety alerts through the company’s public safety app, CodeRED Mobile Alert. You can click here for more information on the app.

A group of athletes from Cape Girardeau are on their way to a national competition. Thirteen Special Olympics athletes are headed off to New Jersey on Friday.

A Carterville, Illinois high school band director is accused of taking inappropriate pictures of a juvenile at a Carbondale store. Carbondale Police Chief Jody O’Guinn said the alleged victim and her parents saw Michael Todd Norrington point his phone up the teen’s shorts and take pictures.

In other news, students at Kentucky’s community and technical colleges are facing higher tuition costs the next two years. The board of regents on Friday approved a budget for the upcoming academic year that includes a nearly 2.1 percent tuition increase for in-state students.

Amber Ruch

KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer

aruch@kfvs12.com

Facebook and Twitter

KFVS Hotline: 1-800-455-NEWS