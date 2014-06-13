Car hits utility pole near Jackson, MO Walmart - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Car hits utility pole near Jackson, MO Walmart

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

According to Jackson Police, a car hit a pole near Walmart and a transformer blew.

Power is out at Sappington Outdoors.

Dispatch wasn’t sure about Walmart’s power situation

Traffic is pretty tied up in the area. Drivers should avoid the area if you can.

