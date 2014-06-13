Group of athletes from Cape Girardeau heading to national compet - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Group of athletes from Cape Girardeau heading to national competition

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

A group of athletes from Cape Girardeau are on their way to a national competition.

Thirteen Special Olympics athletes are headed off to New Jersey on Friday.

They will compete in events ranging from basketball to bowling and power lifting.

A smartphone app has been developed to help you follow the Missouri team's success. Just go to your app store and search, "special olympics missouri."

