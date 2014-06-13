Gas prices could be going up - Bergdahl returns to USA - SIU employee dies in crash

An employee of SIU was killed in a crash this week (Source: Saluki Athletics)

A former captive of the Taliban is back in the USA (Source: MGN)

You could soon see an upward swing in prices at the pump due to fighting in Iraq.

President Barack Obama said Friday that he is "weighing a range of options" dealing with the conflict in Iraq.

Authorities are still investigating after a deadly vehicle fire involving an employee of Southern Illinois University.

As World Cup action kicks off, social media tools can help fans stay in the game with their smart phones. Josh Frydman has game highlights in sports.

If you missed last night's rare "honey moon," don't worry, you can still see it tonight!

Trending on Facebook: Today, crews intentionally set fire to a luxury home that is hanging off a cliff 75 feet above a lake Friday.

Authorities say a Carterville, Illinois high school band director accused of taking inappropriate pictures of a juvenile has bonded out of jail.

A fistfight at a Missouri radio station has led to the resignation of the sports-talk station's boss.

Former Taliban captive Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is in stable condition and working daily with health professionals, according the U.S. Army.

A 2013 tornado devastated the town of Brookport, Illinois. Now, the town could be on the rebound. Allison Twaits explains at six.

Bryan McCormick says blue skies and sunshine are in the forecast all weekend!

