IDNR launches “State Parks, Great Parks” initiative

Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has launched a new initiative aimed at using dedicated funds to make Illinois state parks great parks.

According to IDNR, the “State Parks, Great Parks” initiative will continue the effort to rebuild the Illinois State Park System this summer with infrastructure improvements throughout Illinois.

“We were entrusted with new revenues to improve our parks through the passage of the sustainability bill in late 2012, and we are using those funds for the purposes for which they were intended. Illinois has wonderful natural beauty, and this early investment is the beginning of making our state parks great parks,” said IDNR Director Marc Miller.

Visitors should see upgrades to campground areas with the addition of new fire rings, picnic shelters and park restroom structures. Visitors at many sites are also seeing improved trail maintenance.

