Lt. Gov. Simon spreads the word on school lunches

Illinois Lt. Governor Sheila Simon will visit a new site in Murphysboro on Monday, June 16 that provides free lunches to kids over the summer months.

The Illinois Coalition for Community Services administers sites throughout the state that serve up free, hot meals to anybody under the age of 18 during the summer months.

That is when statistics say families cannot rely on school lunches.

The program is funded by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.

The number of available meal providers has expanded greatly over the past few years. This is in response to a dramatic increase in need. The program had 12 sites statewide in 2011 and will be operating 52 this summer, said Garret Selinger, ICCS project director.

According to a news release from Lt. Gov. Simon, 18 kitchens are opening for the first time in 2014.

The new Murphysboro site is operated by Supporting People In Need, a not-for-profit organization that provides disaster relief and aid to the needy.

The Murphysboro kitchen serves lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday with activities until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.