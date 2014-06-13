Man found guilty in murder for hire plot sentenced to prison

Illinois State Police arrested a man accused of trying to hire a person to murder his wife. A family spokesperson says the charge comes as a shock to the family after the couple has been married for 40 years.

A southern Illinois man accused in a murder for hire plot involving his wife has been sentenced to more than 30 years behind bars.According to the state's attorney's office, Roger D. Young, 63, of Eldorado, Illinois was sentenced on Thursday, June 10 to 32 years in prison.Young was found guilty of solicitation of murder for hire following a jury trial in April 2014.By law, Young will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence.Prosecutors say Young met with an Illinois State Police sergeant posing as a "hitman" in March 2012. Young wanted his wife murdered and agreed to pay $5,000 in life insurance money, according to the state's attorney.The conversation was videotaped with a court-approved order.Illinois State Police led the investigation.