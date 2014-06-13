Pedestrian injured after hit and run in West Frankfort, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pedestrian injured after hit and run in West Frankfort, IL

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) -

Police say a female pedestrian was struck in the 200 block of North Gardner Street by a vehicle on Thursday.

The vehicle then fled the scene, according to West Frankfort police.

The hit and run happened shortly after 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was taken to Herrin Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say the vehicle that was traveling south had struck the pedestrian as the pedestrian walked on the side of the roadway.

The vehicle was a white two-door. No other information is available.

If you have any information, call the West Frankfort Police Department at 618-937-3502 or an anonymous tip can be left at tips@westfrankfortpd.com.

