MO man to compete in national lumberjack competition

A Heartland lumberjack will compete in a national competition over the weekend.

Aaron Hovis from Marquand is the only collegiate athlete from Missouri to take place in the Stihl Timbersports Nationals in Norfolk, Virginia.

People in Marquand gave him a surprise send-off on Thursday evening.

Hovis will compete in several events, including the "single-buck" where he'll have to use a cross-cut saw to cut through a 19-inch white pine.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.