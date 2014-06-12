ISP to conduct Roadside Safety Check in Williamson County

The Illinois State Police (ISP), District 13, will conduct a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) in Williamson County during June, according to District 13/22 Commander Brad Lacey.

According to ISP, officers working this detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, or Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

The project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.