Sikeston DPS to provide 'CodeRED' mobile alerts

The Sikeston, Missouri Department of Public Safety has announced they will begin providing public safety alerts through the company’s public safety app, CodeRED Mobile Alert.

DPS has an existing contract with the Emergency Communications Network.

The app is a free download for iPhone and Android subscribers.

According to DPS, the app will let residents receive free emergency, missing person and community alerts via push notifications to their ssmart phones

"The app works similarly to our current CodeRED system which has been in place for a few years now," said Drew Juden, Sikeston’s Public Safety Director. "If you have the app downloaded and are in the affected area of the alert, a notification will be sent through the app to alert you of the issue."

Residents who have enrolled for the CodeRED System will continue to receive voice calls, text messages and emails.

"It doesn't necessarily have to be for the city of Sikeston, or this area," Captain Jim McMillen said. "If you are in Florida and cities around that area have CodeRED, it will alert you there. And likewise, people from out of state who are passing through our area, if they have this CodeRED app, it will give them alerts that we are sending out in our area."



They ask all Sikeston residents to visit www.sikeston.org and click on the CodeRED logo to enroll.

If already enrolled you can log back in and add additional contact information including cell phone numbers, text and email addresses.

For more information or to download the CodeRED Mobile Alert app, visit http://ecnetwork.com/mobile/getitnow.html.

