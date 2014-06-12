IL 4-H Livestock Judging Team advances to the Royal Highland Show in Scotland

The Illinois 4-H Livestock Judging Team are the 2014 champions of the National 4-H Livestock Judging Competition in Louisville, Kentucky.

"In Illinois, we know the best when we see it," Governor Pat Quinn said. "Our judging team, the best in the nation, will soon show the world that we not only produce the best crops and livestock, but we also turn out some pretty impressive and talented young leaders as well. I join the entire state of Illinois in wishing the livestock judging team the best of luck in Scotland."

Now they will represent as the competing team for the United States at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, Scotland.

According to a news release, the competition there will be similar to those held in the United States.

The team will be placed in a pen with livestock and asked to judge the animals from highest to lowest quality.



"This is a great opportunity and an honor for us," Chance Meteer, a graduate student at the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and the team's coach, added. "These kids worked all fall for the competition in Kentucky. When we won, it was a huge privilege for us to be asked to represent Illinois and the United States at the Royal Highland Show."



Members include Carson Hank of Aledo, Gabrielle Lemenager of Kankakee, Rob Johnson of Niantic, Amy Loschen of Kankakee and Tyson Schulte of Milan.

During the last portion of the trip, the team will tour local farms in Scotland, Ireland and Great Britain.

