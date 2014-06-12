"Carpenters for Christ" helping build recovery center in Stonefort

A church in southern Illinois will soon be getting a recovery center, and they have a lot of helping hands to get the job done.

It is all thanks to the "Carpenters for Christ."

More than 85 carpenters from nine different states have made their way to Stonefort, Illinois to help build a food pantry and emergency shelter at the General Baptist Church.

Pastor Jeff Owens says he is overwhelmed by the support.

"As a pastor, it just makes me feel good just knowing that I have folks in the church that have a compassion for people, that have a love for the community, that want to reach out," said Pastor Owens. "And whether they go to our church or go to other churches, or if they don't go to church at all, we just want to show the love of Christ, and let them know that Jesus loves them and so do we."

The carpenters will be working through Saturday and the church hopes to open the center by the beginning of this fall.

