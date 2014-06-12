Group working to restore Cairo - Study says electronics keeping people awake

A group is working to restore Cairo to the economic force it once was.

A new group is working to restore Cairo to the economic force it once was.



As you're getting ready to turn in for the night, a new study says a lot of people can't turn their electronic devices off. So what can you do to get the best night's sleep? Christy Millweard looked into it. You can click here for the story.



A Carterville, Illinois high school band director is accused of taking inappropriate pictures of a juvenile. The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Michael Todd Norrington. He’s been charged with felony unauthorized video recording, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

In this week’s I-Team report, Crystal Britt looked into one Cape Girardeau County neighborhood that is constantly concerned about unclean water. A mandatory boil water order is in place for those living in the Hillcrest Subdivision.

After Sharon Laster's breast cancer diagnosis, doctors discussed treatment. There are usually three options: surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. Laster had a lumpectomy and started radiation a few months later. You can click here to read more about her story for this month's Pink Up.



A Fruitland, Missouri firm is recalling 4,012 pounds of fresh beef because of the potential for mad cow disease. Fruitland American Meat announced that some of its ribeye and carcass products may contain dorsal root ganglia.

A church in southern Illinois will soon be getting a recovery center, and they have a lot of helping hands to get the job done. It is all thanks to the "Carpenters for Christ."



There is a fight over the death penalty in the Show-Me State. The Missouri chapter of the NAACP is trying to abolish capital punishment. Gov. Jay Nixon was in Jackson, Mo. on Thursday and we asked what his thoughts are on the efforts.

Two people are in custody in connection to a stolen gun case in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri. The guns were reported stolen on Tuesday in Millersville.

In national news, President Barack Obama is weighing a range of short-term military options, including airstrikes, to quell an al-Qaida inspired insurgency that has captured two Iraqi cities and threatened to press toward Baghdad.

