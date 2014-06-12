Severe Thunderstorms - Carterville school employee facing charges - Beef recall

This school employee is facing charges after being accused of taking illicit photos.

There were a few severe thunderstorms in the Heartland this afternoon. Bryan McCormick will have the latest weather tonight at 5:00.

A Carterville school employee is accused of taking inappropriate pictures of a 14-year-old. Allison Twaits has more about his court appearance, tonight at 6:00.

A Missouri company is recalling beef products because of possible problems with its butchering. Nichole Cartmell talked to the USDA about how you could be affected by this recall.

Tech: Are you or someone you know addicted to your electronics? Maybe you cannot sleep without your cell phone, iPad or TV near you. Christy Millweard has information about how these gadgets could have an effect on you sleep pattern.

A yearly festival honoring Superman is taking flight in Metropolis, Illinois - the home of the "Man of Steel."

A judge has granted a stay of execution for Missouri death row inmate. The NAACP wants to abolish the death penalty altogether. Gov. Jay Nixon is scheduled to be in Jackson, Missouri on Thursday and we will try to get his thoughts on the NAACP's efforts.

Governor Pat Quinn has announced an investment of $16.5 million for construction projects across southern Illinois.

Cairo, Illinois was once a transportation hub, but now many storefronts and homes stand empty. Now, leaders from inside and outside the community are launching a new campaign to revitalize the town and foster economic growth. Mollie Lair is live from Cairo at 6:03 with more.

A church and its community will soon be getting a new multi-faceted community building, and they have a few helping hands to do it. Giacomo Luca explains tonight at 6:06. Look for more later on kfvs12.com.

Goal! The World Cup began today in Brazil. Josh Frydman has more in sports.

Trending on Facebook: The father of the four-year-old Texas girl who died after being found in a hot car is telling his story.

Have a great evening -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer