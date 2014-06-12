Gravel truck turns over in Anna, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gravel truck turns over in Anna, IL

(Source: Bessie Ellis) (Source: Bessie Ellis)
ANNA, IL (KFVS) -

A gravel truck turned over on its side in Anna, Illinois on Thursday, June 12.

According to Anna Police Department, the truck stopped on Old Highway 51 N to avoid another vehicle and ended up on its side.

They say no one was hurt and there were no traffic concerns.

Police say crews are working to get it up right.

