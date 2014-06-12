Gov. Quinn announces $16.5M in southern IL construction projects

Illinois Governor Pat Quinn has announced an investment of $16.5 million for construction projects in Alexander, Franklin, Hardin, Jefferson, Massac and Saline Counties.

According to a news release, the investment includes road and bridge repair and more to help increase safety and mobility throughout the region.

Funded by his Illinois Jobs Now! construction program, the projects are part of Governor Quinn’s commitment to creating jobs and driving Illinois’ economy forward.

“These projects will address critical infrastructure needs in southern Illinois, improve safety and increase mobility,” Governor Quinn said. “The projects will also employ a number of construction workers, which benefits the local economy.”

The projects will be managed by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Alexander County

A bridge carrying Township Road 3 over a tributary of Cooper Creek will be replaced for $230,056 by Perry County Construction Company of Herrin, the lower of two bidders.

Franklin County

Park Street in Sesser from Illinois Route 148 to the Perry County line, a distance of 4.6 miles, will be sealed and crushed stone shoulders added for $991,884 by Southern Illinois Asphalt Inc. of Marion, the lower of two bidders.

Hardin County

A bridge carrying Illinois Route 34 over a tributary of Buck Creek south of Gaskin Mine Road will be replaced for $255,237 by E. T. Simonds Construction Company of Carbondale, the lower of two bidders.

Hardin and Saline Counties

Illinois Route 34 will be upgraded with safety improvements from south of Somerset Road in Saline County to Lavender Cemetery Road in Hardin County for $1,209,888 by Southern Illinois Asphalt Co., Inc. of Marion, the lower of two bidders. The work includes shoulders, rumble strips, chevron signs, guard rail and rip rap.

Jefferson County

The pavement near and on bridges at the Interstate 57 and 64 interchange will be repaired and upgraded for $12,763,251 by Southern Illinois Asphalt Co. Inc. of Marion, the lower of two bidders.

A bridge carrying County Highway 5 over Atchison Creek about three miles southwest of Opdyke will be replaced for $281,625 by Dees Inc. of West Frankfort, the lowest of three bidders.

A bridge over Auxier Creek about two miles southwest of Bluford will be replaced for $189,321 by Dees Inc. of West Frankfort, the lowest of three bidders.

Massac County

A bridge over New Columbia Ditch about 4.3 miles north of Round Knob will be replaced for $370,928 by Perry County Construction Company of Herrin, the lower of two bidders.

Saline County

A bridge carrying Old Illinois Route 13 over a stream just west of Carrier Mills will be replaced for $299,999 by George E. Jones Excavating LLC of Marion, the lowest of three bidders.

“I want to thank the Governor for this major infrastructure investment in southern Illinois," State Senator Gary Forby (D-Benton) said. "These projects will put hundreds of people to work and make needed improvements to several roads and bridges after a particularly harsh winter."

“Any investment in our roads and bridges is an investment that will help create jobs and put southern Illinoisans back to work,” State Representative Brandon Phelps (D-Harrisburg) said. “We need to keep working to boost our state and local economies, and with the impending signing of the new capital construction bill, I am very encouraged that we can stimulate the economy to help local employers expand and put more people in good-paying jobs.”

The projects are part of Governor Quinn’s $31 billion Illinois Jobs Now! program, which will support more than 439,000 jobs over six years.



