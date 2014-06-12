2 in custody in connection to stolen gun case in Millersville, MO

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department is investigating a burglary of a home near Millersville, Missouri.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department is investigating a burglary of a home near Millersville, Missouri.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department is investigating a burglary of a home near Millersville, Missouri.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department is investigating a burglary of a home near Millersville, Missouri.

Two people are in custody in connection to a stolen gun case in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.

Luke Gilman, 20, and Justin McKee, 23, of the Millersville area have been charged with burglary in the second degree and stealing firearms. Their bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety.



According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, 28 guns were reported stolen on Tuesday in Millersville.

The guns have been recovered by sheriff's deputies.

The Gilman and McKee are in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center, pending formal warrants being issued on Thursday.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.